Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter to step down

Graydon Carter, the longtime editor of Vanity Fair and a giant of the New York City media scene, said Thursday that he intends to step down from his post at the magazine.

The news, which was broken by the New York Times, signals an end to Carter's 25-year run at Vanity Fair. Carter, 68, plans to resign in December.

"I want to leave while the magazine is on top," Carter told the Times.

In a statement sent out by the magazine, Carter said, "I've loved every moment of my time here and I've pretty much accomplished everything I've ever wanted to do. I'm now eager to try out this 'third act' thing that my contemporaries have been telling me about, and I figure I'd better get a jump on it."

