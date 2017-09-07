Sean Spicer to make his late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel

Sean Spicer's next stop after the White House podium is "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The former press secretary will sit down with Kimmel for his first late night interview since leaving his White House post in July.

Kimmel and Spicer had a fun back and forth on Twitter before the announcement.

"Dear @SeanSpicer - if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week?" Kimmel tweeted at Spicer alongside a photo of the two.

Spicer responded to Kimmel's tweet saying, "It's a deal, does next Wednesday work?"

"Perfect!" Kimmel tweeted back at Spicer. "I have no further comment."

Dear @SeanSpicer - if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week? pic.twitter.com/KcVA5xUzeC — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 7, 2017

It's a deal, does next Wednesday work? https://t.co/7iYmUtvSyj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2017

Perfect! I have no further comment. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 7, 2017

Spicer has been one of late night's favorite targets -- from nightly lampooning by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Kimmel to Melissa McCarthy's now-iconic impression of him on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Spicer is the latest person to land on late night TV after leaving President Trump's White House press office.

Anthony Scaramucci was interviewed on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last month following his short stint as the former White House communications director.