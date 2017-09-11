Here's what big companies are giving for Irma relief

The damage wrought by Hurricane Irma has sparked a fresh wave of giving from corporate America.

The extent of the destruction in Florida and the Caribbean isn't yet known, and Irma is still making its way toward Georgia as a tropical storm. It could be one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

Corporate donations raised in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which struck two weeks ago, totaled about $160 million.

A fundraising effort called Hand in Hand, backed by Verizon, Apple and other major companies, is hosting a televised fundraiser on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey are among the celebrities who have signed on.

Here is a running list of all the ways companies have promised to help, both for Harvey and Irma relief.

Apple: Donated $3 million to the Red Cross in addition to pledging $5 million for the Hand in Hand effort.

Citi: In the wake of Irma, the Citi Foundation committed a $1 million donation to the Red Cross, bringing its total hurricane relief contributions to $2 million.

Goldman Sachs: Committed to giving $500,000 to organizations involved in the "immediate search, clean-up and recovery efforts" after Harvey struck the Gulf Coast. After Irma, the company promised $500,000 more.

Home Depot: Pledged $2 million for Harvey and Irma relief.

IBM: Has pledged $4 million. It says $2 million will go toward Harvey relief and $2 million toward helping Irma victims.

Qualcomm: Says it gave $1 million to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Qualcomm gave $1 million more to various disaster relief organizations after Harvey struck Texas.

Verizon: After announcing a $10 million commitment after Harvey, Verizon said it would donate $2.5 million to Hand in Hand.

Walmart: Has committed to donating up to $30 million to hurricane relief.