When will Florida's airports reopen?

Florida's largest airports closed down over the weekend as Hurricane Irma slammed into the state. Now that the storm has passed, the airports are assessing damage and updating travelers on their plans to restart operations.

Here's a rundown on when Florida's airports plan to resume commercial flights.

Miami International Airport

Florida's largest airport said Monday it was still assessing water damage at all concourses, fallen trees on runways and other issues from the storm. Limited commercial flights may resume on Tuesday, September 12.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale's airport said it would resume commercial operations at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

Orlando International Airport

Officials in Orlando said the airport remains closed on Monday and it was still unclear when it would reopen to commercial flights.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers

Officials say there was no damage at the airport but they were waiting Monday on restoration of power before flights can take off and land.

Jacksonville International Airport

The airport in Jacksonville remains closed on Monday and it was unclear when it would reopen.

Tampa International Airport

Flights are expected to restart Tuesday morning, September 12.

Palm Beach International Airport

The airport reopened on Monday, September 11 with limited service.