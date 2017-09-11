When will Florida's airports reopen?

Florida's largest airports closed down over the weekend as Hurricane Irma slammed into the state. Now that the storm has passed, the airports are assessing damage and updating travelers on their plans to restart operations.

Here's a rundown on when Florida's airports plan to resume commercial flights and when airlines intend to restart flights.

Miami International Airport

Florida's largest airport said Monday it was still assessing water damage at all concourses, fallen trees and other issues from the storm. Limited commercial flights may resume on Tuesday, September 12.

American Airlines: Commercial operations canceled through Monday, September 11

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale's airport said it would resume commercial operations at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

American Airlines: Operations canceled through Monday, September 11

Southwest Airlines: Service to/from Fort Lauderdale is canceled through Monday. We plan to resume operations on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET with a reduced scheduled through Wednesday.

Delta plans to restart flights on Tuesday, September 12.

Orlando International Airport

Officials in Orlando said the airport remains closed on Monday and it was still unclear when it would reopen to commercial flights.

American Airlines: Operations canceled through Tuesday, September 12

Southwest Airlines: Service to/from Orlando is canceled through Monday. Service is planned to resume Tuesday beginning at 1 PM Eastern with a reduced schedule through Wednesday.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers

Officials say there was no damage at the airport but they were waiting Monday on restoration of power before flights can take off and land.

American Airlines: Operations canceled through Tuesday, September 12

Southwest Airlines: Service to/from Ft. Myers is canceled through Tuesday. Southwest plans to resume operations on Wednesday at 5 pm ET, with a reduced schedule.

Delta says there are tentative plans to restart service on Tuesday, pending infrastructure assessment.

Jacksonville International Airport

The airport in Jacksonville remains closed on Monday and it was unclear when it would reopen.

American Airlines: Operations canceled through Monday, September 11

Southwest Airlines: Service to/from Jacksonville is canceled through Tuesday. The airline plans to resume operations on Wednesday, September 13.

Tampa International Airport

Flights are expected to restart Tuesday morning, September 12.

American Airlines: Operations canceled through Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines: Service to/from Tampa International Airport is canceled through Tuesday. Southwest plans to resume operations on Wednesday, September 13 at 1 pm ET with a reduced schedule.

Palm Beach International Airport

The airport reopened on Monday, September 11 with limited service.