Airports across Florida slowly came back to life Tuesday, two days after Hurricane Irma struck.

Most of the state's major airports expected limited flights to resume in the morning, though none expected a full schedule of flights before Wednesday at the earliest.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, the world's busiest airport, stayed open Monday but had widespread cancellations because of wind gusts up to 60 mph from Irma.

Atlanta-based Delta (DAL) reported 1,100 cancellations throughout its system and more than 65 diverted flights Monday. It said it expects to start Tuesday with about 140 cancellations as a result of disruptions in Florida and Atlanta.

Southwest Airlines (LUV), which has the second-most flights at Hartsfield, canceled all flights there after 1 p.m. Monday and resumed flights early Tuesday.

Here's the situation at airports throughout Florida:

Miami International Airport

At the state's largest airport, about 30% of the normal lineup of 1,000 daily flights are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Tampa International Airport

Flights are due to resume Tuesday morning, though the airport expects only about 30% of its normal schedule of 400 daily flights.

Orlando International Airport

The airport said it expected limited service to resume Tuesday. It said damage from the storm included some water in the main terminal, torn canopies on departure and arrival curbs, and debris on airport roads.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale's airport said it expected to resume commercials flights Tuesday morning.

Southwest Florida International Airport, Fort Myers

Power has been restored to the airport, and airport officials were due to meet with airlines later Tuesday morning to discuss when flights could be resumed.

Jacksonville International Airport

The airport is expecting flights to resume Tuesday morning and to ramp up operations throughout the day. It expects a normal schedule of 160 daily flights by Wednesday.

Palm Beach International Airport

One flight was able to get out Monday. Other airlines plan a resumption of limited service on Tuesday.