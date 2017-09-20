Airbnb is moving into the dining space.

The short-term rental startup on Wednesday announced that users can now book restaurant reservations within the Airbnb app.

The reservation service is made possible through a partnership with Resy, a restaurant-booking app. Airbnb has fully integrated Resy into the Airbnb app.

For now, users can book reservations at almost 650 restaurants in 16 U.S. cities, like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles. The service could eventually be available internationally.

Using the restaurants tab on Airbnb's website or app, users can search by cuisine, time of day, or see a map view to find a restaurant in a certain neighborhood.

Airbnb began testing reservation booking through Resy in May with several restaurants in San Francisco. Earlier this year, Resy announced a $13 million funding round led by Airbnb.

Startups like OpenTable and Reserve offer similar services to Resy.

The move is part of Airbnb's ongoing effort to expand beyond housing.

Last year, the startup announced Trips, a feature that lets users book excursions with local residents within the Airbnb app. These activities, called Airbnb Experiences, range from surfing to making your own pottery to sharing a meal. Users pay locals for the experiences.

Airbnb also allows users to find events based on location and interest.

The company originally launched Airbnb Experiences in 12 cities. As of July, it offered more than 1,800 activities around the world.