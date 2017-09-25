Target raises minimum wage to $11 an hour, $15 by 2020

Target is giving its workers a raise.
The company announced Monday that it would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers to $11 next month.
Target (TGT) also committed to a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.
This story will be updated.
