Target raises minimum wage to $11 an hour, $15 by 2020

Carl Icahn: 'The minimum wage should go up'
Carl Icahn: 'The minimum wage should go up'

Target is giving its workers a raise.

The company announced Monday that it would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers to $11 next month.

Target (TGT) also committed to a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

This story will be updated.

CNNMoney (New York) First published September 25, 2017: 8:19 AM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending

Mortgage

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

Trulia Home Search