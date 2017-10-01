Monarch: Flights canceled after U.K. airline goes bust

British airline Monarch has been placed into administration, leaving thousands of customers in the lurch.

"We're sorry to announce that Monarch has suspended flights and holidays," the company tweeted Monday.

All Monarch flights from the U.K. have been canceled and won't be rescheduled, the company's administrators said in a statement. But for the next two weeks, Monarch flights to the U.K. will be replaced by alternative flights organized by the country's Civil Aviation Authority in order to bring travelers home.