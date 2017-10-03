Ford to slash $14 billion in costs

Ford says it plans to cut $14 billion in costs and eliminate unprofitable model lines as it works to prepare for a quickly changing future.

Specifically, over the next five years Ford (F) will reduce its spending on materials by $10 billion, and engineering costs by $4 billion.

The company plans to focus more attention on electric cars and SUVs, and dial back the number of gasoline-powered vehicles it offers.

The plans were unveiled today at an investor presentation by CEO Jim Hackett, who's held the job since May.