Google announces new smart speakers: the Max and the Mini

It's Google's turn to announce some new hardware.

The company is showing off its latest gadgets at a press event in San Francisco, including the Pixel 2 smartphone and two new smart speakers.

Tech companies such as Apple and Google tend to announce their newest products this time of year, ahead of the holiday shopping season. This year's big tech trends include smart speakers, home security, and of course, smartphones.

Here's a look at Google's new products:

Google Home Mini

The first product unveiled on Wednesday was a tiny-sized version of its Google Home speaker. Called the Google Home Mini -- which Google (GOOG) said is smaller than a donut -- is a rounded disk covered in the hottest new technology material: fabric.

It has the same powers as the full-sized Google Home, like voice recognition and the usual smart home and calling powers. There are four LED lights on top and it plugs into the wall.

Same help, smaller size. Introducing the new Google Home Mini. pic.twitter.com/spyE3sS4UH — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

The device, which comes in grey, dark grey and coral, will cost $49 and be available October 19.

It's Google's answer to Amazon's Echo Dot.

Google Home Max

Google is also releasing a direct competitor to Apple's forthcoming HomePod. The Google Home Max ($399) is a higher-end speaker with its built-in Google Assistant technology. The device, available in light or dark grey, includes a feature called Smart Sound, which allows you to adjust the audio based on the surrounding environment. Two Max speakers will play music in stereo.

The device will launch in December and include a free 12-month subscription to YouTube Red, the video service's subscription option.

Google Pixelbook

The Google Pixelbook is the company's newest convertible laptop. This means you can fold the screen all the way back and pretend it's a tablet. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and the battery can last 10 hours, according to Google.

The Pixelbook touts a feature called instant tethering that will automatically connect to a Pixel phone's Wi-Fi network, if no other connections are available. The laptop also comes with Google Assistant built in -- it even has its own dedicated key on the keyboard. It also works with a stylus ($99).

The Pixelbook, available on October 31, starts at $999.

Google Assistant updates

Google noticed that kids enjoy talking to the Google Assistant, so it added a few features especially for tinier humans. Google said it's improved how the technology understands the way kids speak, and there's a new account option for children under 13 that parents can set up and control.

Google is also adding 50 "experiences" for kids, such as games and a story time feature. It is also working with companies like DC Comics and Disney on new apps.

Sundar Pichai opened up the event with a nod to recent events — the shooting in Las Vegas and multiple hurricanes.

"It's been hard to see the suffering, but I've been moved and inspired by the everyday heroism," said Pichai.

He mentioned how people have opened their homes up to victims and called out the help from first responders.

"We are working closely with many relief agencies in affected areas and are committed to doing our part," said Pichai.

Pichai transitioned to discuss Google's AI and machine learning advancements and their impact on the company's products. For example, the company processes more than 2 billion translations every day.

We are reporting live from the event and will update with photos and details as they are announced.