The New York Times has published a story detailing numerous accusations of sexual harassment against powerful movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Times identifies several of Weinstein's accusers, including actress Ashley Judd.

"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd said, according to the Times.

Weinstein is the co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, which is behind films like "Silver Linings Playbook," "The King's Speech," and "Django Unchained." He is also the co-founder of Miramax Films.

The allegations span three decades and include at least eight legal settlements with women, according to the report.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein said in a statement to the Times. "Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."

CNNMoney has reached out to reps for Weinstein and Judd for comment on this story.

Working with his brother, Bob, first at Miramax Films (named after their parents) and later the Weinstein Company, Weinstein has been a major figure in the film industry for decades, championing prestige movies and piling up awards.

Weinstein is renowned for having defined the modern art of Oscar campaigning, throwing lavish events and even spreading negative information about movies perceived as competition. That legend grew 20 years ago, when "Shakespeare in Love" unexpectedly earned best picture honors over Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan."

The modern-day mogul has also branched out into television, in part because its movie operation has become less lucrative. While the Weinsteins have been involved with hits like "Project Runway," there have also been some high-profile flops, such as the Netflix drama "Marco Polo."

Weinstein has been active in politics, supporting Hillary Clinton's presidential run by hosting fundraisers. It was reported in January that President Obama's daughter, Malia, would do an internship with The Weinstein Co.

