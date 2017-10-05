Mnuchin travel probe: No legal violation but White House cut corners in approving trips

A probe of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's use of government planes found no evidence of wrongdoing but faulted the Trump administration for cutting corners in approving the trips.

"I see no violation of law in these requests and uses," Treasury Department Inspector General Eric Thorson wrote in a report Thursday.

The review, however, raised sharp questions over the process followed by the administration in justifying the use of government air travel.

"What is of concern is a disconnect between the standard of proof called for by [procedures] and the actual amount of proof provided by Treasury and accepted by the White House in justifying these trip requests," the report stated.

The report called on the administration to "justify" government air travel "in great detail" going forward. In fact, it cited a White House memo from last week calling for more rigor.

"Every penny we spend comes from the taxpayer," the White House memo states. "We thus owe it to the taxpayer to work as hard managing that money wisely as the taxpayer must do to earn it in the first place. Put another way, just because something is legal doesn't make it right."

The report reviewed nine trips to Italy, London, Miami, Las Vegas, Louisville and elsewhere -- seven were taken, one was withdrawn and one is planned for later this month.

The cost for the seven trips that were taken totals $811,796, according to the report.

Mnuchin is the first Treasury secretary to face investigation by an inspector general for using military aircraft for travel -- personal or otherwise.

"We appreciate the inspector general's thorough review of Treasury's travel requests, which identified no violation of law, regulation, or ethics requirements in connection with the department's requests," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

Inspectors general, which date back to the late 1970s and operate throughout the federal government, don't have power to mete out discipline. But their reports can apply public pressure on government officials to correct missteps.