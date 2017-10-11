British film academy suspends Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow and many others accuse Weinstein of harassment
The entertainment industry is turning its back on Harvey Weinstein.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has suspended Weinstein's membership following a wave of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood titan.

"Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values," the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

BAFTA, which hosts an annual awards show, is the British equivalent of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry," it said.

CNNMoney (London) First published October 11, 2017: 9:32 AM ET

