The entertainment industry is turning its back on Harvey Weinstein.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has suspended Weinstein's membership following a wave of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood titan.

"Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values," the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

BAFTA, which hosts an annual awards show, is the British equivalent of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry," it said.