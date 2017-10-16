Airbus buys majority of embattled Canadian jetliner program

Airbus EADSY

The C Series had come under attack this year from Boeing, (BA) which alleged that Bombardier had sold the 100 to 150-seat jet to Delta Air Lines at "absurdly low prices." The U.S. Department of Commerce has preliminarily levied a 300% tariff on the plane's imports, setting up a diplomatic row that has drawn in the Canadian and U.K. governments.

As part of the deal, Airbus will acquire 50.01% of the program and Bombardier and Investissement Québec will own approximately 31% and 19% respectively.

Crucially, Airbus will establish a second final assembly line for the jetliner in Mobile, Alabama, where the European plane maker currently builds larger single-aisle jets for U.S. airlines.