Harvey Weinstein off Weinstein Company board of directors

Harvey Weinstein is off the Weinstein Company board of directors.

The departure foreshadows further changes at the crippled movie and TV studio.

According to a source involved in the matter, Weinstein "resigned" from his position on the board during a Tuesday morning board of directors meeting.

No further information could immediately be gleaned about the meeting. Spokespeople for the board members did not respond to requests for comment.

TMZ had reported earlier in the day that Weinstein was "about to be fired from the board of directors."

Whether the disgraced movie mogul was pushed or whether he jumped, his departure from the board is another step toward a possible sale of the company.

The board is in talks to sell the beleaguered company to Tom Barrack's private equity firm Colony Capital.

Much is unknown about the privately-held company's inner dealings. But Barrack's proposals were expected to be on the agenda at the board meeting, which was conducted by telephone. Weinstein and his attorney Patty Glaser called into the meeting.

On October 5 an investigation by The New York Times detailed a decades-long pattern of alleged harassment by Weinstein.

The scandal immediately damaged the Weinstein Co. and caused embarrassment throughout Hollywood.

Weinstein was synonymous with the company he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein -- but all that changed on October 8 when Bob and the rest of the board members fired him.

That meant Weinstein lost his co-chair job running part of the studio on a daily basis.

Recent news reports described his apparent desire to fight back against the board's decision. He has repeatedly said he hopes to receive a "second chance" in Hollywood.

With every passing day, as more and more accusers come forward, that seems less and less likely.