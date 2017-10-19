Nickelodeon fires 'Loud House' creator over sexual harassment allegations

Nickelodeon has fired the creator of its animated show "The Loud House" after he was accused of sexual harassment.

"Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon," a network spokesperson said in a statement late Thursday. "We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."

Chris Savino, creator of "The Loud House," was initially suspended after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Nickelodeon spokesperson told CNN prior to the news of Savino's ouster that they were "unable" to comment on when Savino was suspended.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result," the statement given early Thursday said.

A manager for Savino, Angela Cheng Caplan, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

A person who answered the phone at Caplan's office early Thursday told CNN they had "no comment" on the matter.

"The Loud House" is currently in its second season on Nickelodeon. The show revolves around the chaotic life of a young boy named Lincoln Loud, who is the middle child in a family of eleven kids.

Savino's firing comes nearly two weeks after the entertainment industry was rattled by revelations of decades of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, detailed in stories by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Weinstein's downfall has resulted in a rallying cry to address rampant sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

A social media campaign, #MeToo, has encouraged women to share their stories of harassment. And off social media, women have been emboldened to share their stories.

Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom Inc.'s Nickelodeon Group, released a memo to staffers following Savino's firing, encouraging them to speak out if they experience or see mistreatment.

"In the current climate, it feels necessary to say that if you should encounter an uncomfortable situation at work, or witness one, you are safe to speak up," she wrote in the memo published by THR and verified as authentic by CNN. "If you hear something, and are unsure of what to do, you are safe to tell your supervisor or Human Resources. If you need help, in any way, you are safe to ask for it."

Nickelodeon said "The Loud House" will continue to air and proceed with production.

Season three is scheduled to premiere in early 2018.