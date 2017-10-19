Nissan halts production of cars sold in Japan

Nissan has suspended production of cars for its home market over safety concerns.

The automaker said Thursday that it had halted production of vehicles for the Japanese market after discovering that inspections were not carried out properly at several factories.

"Certain checks were carried out by technicians not properly registered to perform those duties under Nissan's own processes," the company said in a statement.

The stoppage won't affect cars produced in Japan and exported, a Nissan spokesman said.

Nissan (NSANF) said it was first alerted to the problem by the Japanese government on September 18. The company "took corrective measures," but a follow-up external investigation found that safety checks in at least three plants were still being performed by unqualified technicians this week.

The company did not say when it would resume production.

"Nissan regrets any inconvenience and concern this has caused to its valued customers and other stakeholders in Japan," it said.