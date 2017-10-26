Bill O'Reilly dropped by another talent agency

Bill O'Reilly will be dropped by William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency that handles his book deals.

In a statement provided to CNN, a spokesman for WME said that the agency will "no longer represent Bill O'Reilly for future deals."

"It is our fiduciary responsibility to service the existing deals we have under contract, but we will not be working with him moving forward," the statement said.

It is unclear how much longer that deal will last, but it's yet more professional fallout for O'Reilly after the New York Times reported last weekend on a $32 million settlement paid to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. On Monday, O'Reilly was dropped by United Talent Agency. His television agent there represented him for decades.

The latest revelation came months after O'Reilly was sacked by Fox News, where he reigned as the top rated host on cable news for years. The firing came after a separate Times story about multiple settlements paid to women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

O'Reilly has decried the reports as an effort to remove him from the marketplace. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.