Black Friday 2017: When will the stores open?

Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. This list will be updated.

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Target

Target's Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.