Twitter trolls itself on new 280 character limit

Twitter rolled out a 280 character limit for most of its users Tuesday, and, predictably, lots of people are unhappy.

That doubles the original 140 character limit that Twitter has maintained since it launched in 2006.

Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) began testing longer tweets in late September, and found that once the novelty of tweeting longer wore off, most people in the test group didn't use all of the available characters. According to the company, only 5% of tweets sent by people in the 280-character test group were longer than 140 characters, and just 2% were over 190 characters.

Many users complained about the initial tests. Now that just about everyone's got 280 characters to work with, more people say they're frustrated or confused by the decision.

My eyes glaze over at every tweet over 140 characters. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 7, 2017

why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why? — Jonathan Kressaty (@kressaty) November 7, 2017

several folks in my timeline have used their newly found 280 characters to do this. this is twitter's worst update. https://t.co/7GNc1kj0co — Polly Mosendz (@polly) November 7, 2017

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 7, 2017

So we can now send tweets with 280 characters instead of the old way of 140, I felt the need to test this new thing out. I was so used to 140, an upgrade to like 145 would have been huge! I feel the need to double space at end of sentences again...is that a thing anymore #280 — David Mazza (@DavidNBC4) November 7, 2017

Other people were curious about how the new parameters will change the way people interact on the platform.

I really hope someone is doing a longitudinal study of how the language in tweets changes as the character limit increases https://t.co/6gkMxJGDSc — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 7, 2017

The big question on everyone's mind is how President Donald Trump, an avid Twitter user, will use the expanded space. The president has not yet tweeted 280 characters.