You'll soon be able to eat breakfast at Tiffany's first-ever cafe

Starting Friday, you'll be able to actually have breakfast at Tiffany (TIF).

The luxury jeweler is opening its first-ever restaurant, The Blue Box Café, at its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City on Friday.

The cafe is located on Tiffany's newly-renovated fourth floor, which was unveiled to the public on Wednesday.

"Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience," said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany's chief artistic officer, in a statement. "The space is experimental and experiential -- a window into the new Tiffany."

The café is decked out Tiffany's signature eggshell blue. Patrons will be able to order -- what else -- Breakfast at Tiffany, named for the Truman Capote novel turned Audrey Hepburn movie. The $29 meal includes tea or coffee, a croissant with Nutella, honey butter and winter fruit preserves, seasonal fruit and berries, and a choice of smoked salmon & bagel stack, truffle eggs, buttermilk waffle or vegan avocado toast. Holly Golightly couldn't ask for more.

Lunch, which includes a starter and a main course like the Fifty-Seventh Street Flatbread or the Fifth Avenue Salad, costs $39. And Tiffany Tea, a selection of teas plus finger sandwiches and sweets, comes to $49.

The offerings are seasonal and subject to change.

In a recent report, RBC Capital Markets mentioned that investors have two areas of concern when it comes to Tiffany's performance: Appeal to Millennial customers and foot traffic in stores. That might help explain the avocado toast.

CNNMoney (New York) First published November 8, 2017: 5:49 PM ET

