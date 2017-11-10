FX severs ties with Louis CK

Louis C.K.'s lucrative deal with FX and FX Productions is no more.

The network and production company said they are "ending our association" with the comedian in a statement Friday. Louis C.K. has executive produced five series with the company over the last eight years.

In addition to canceling Louis C.K.'s overall deal with his company, Pig Newton, the companies said he will no longer serve as executive producer for any of the four shows they produce with him, including "Better Things," "Baskets," "One Mississippi" and "The Cops." He will also receive no compensation for them.

TBS, on which "The Cops" was set to air, said on Friday production on the animated series "has been suspended until further review." (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Time Warner.)

"Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously," the statement from FX and FX Productions said. "As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement."

On Friday, Louis C.K. confirmed reports of sexual misconduct in a statement via his publicist, Lewis Kay.

Kay has since parted ways with Louis C.K., announcing late Friday that he no longer represented the "Louie" creator.

"FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case." FX's statement added.

The New York Times first detailed the allegations against Louis C.K. in a bombshell report that included the stories of five women accused him of inappropriate behavior, including masturbating in front of them.

Netflix on Friday also announced it had canceled plans for a second standup comedy special with Louis C.K.

HBO has also taken steps to distance itself from Louis C.K.