Silicon Valley investor Steve Jurvetson has left the firm he co-founded amid allegations of misconduct.

Jurvetson, a partner at prominent VC firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is a board member and investor at Tesla and SpaceX.

Jurvetson, 50, tweeted about his departure citing "personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me."

Three weeks ago, DFJ confirmed that it was investigating Jurvetson on October 25.

"Earlier this summer we became aware of indirect and second-hand allegations about one partner, Steve Jurvetson," read a statement from the company at the time. "We immediately opened an independent investigation, which is ongoing at this time."

The company didn't provide details on the accusations of misconduct.

On Monday, DFJ said in a statement that Jurvetson is leaving the firm "as of today and by mutual agreement."

"DFJ's culture has been, and will continue to be, built on the values of respect and integrity in all of our interactions," the statement read. "We are focused on the success of our portfolio companies, as well as the long-term vision for the firm and will continue to operate with the highest professional standards."

SpaceX and Tesla issued a joint statement saying "Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations."

Jurvetson isn't the only high profile investor who has resigned from the firm he cofounded over allegations of misconduct.

500 Startups cofounder Dave McClure and Binary Capital cofounder Justin Caldbeck left their respective firms this summer after multiple women came forward with allegations of workplace sexual harassment. Both men have issued broad apologies for their behavior.

Jurvetson did not respond to attempts to reach him on Facebook and email.

-- CNN Tech's Seth Fiegerman contributed reporting