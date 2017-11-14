Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' sells a million copies in four days

I'm sorry, Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's busy selling a million albums.

Swift's latest album "Reputation" sold over a million copies since it was released four days ago, according to Nielsen Music.

"Reputation" is Swift's fourth consecutive album to sell more than a million copies in its first week. Other big debuts include 2014's "1989," 2012's "Red," and 2010's "Speak Now."

The country singer turned pop star is the only artist to have four different albums sell more than a million copies in a week since Nielsen Music started tracking album sales in 1991.

While Swift's numbers are impressive, they are dwarfed by the biggest debut in music history: Adele's "25" sold 2.3 million copies in its first three days before ending its first week with 3.3 million copies sold in 2015.

Swift reportedly kept "Reputation" off streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify for the first week of release.

The big sales also keep Swift's hot streak alive coming off "1989," which went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2016 and sell more than six million copies.