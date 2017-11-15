Boeing announced a record-breaking jetliner order from a Middle Eastern airline on Wednesday.

The aviation giant said that FlyDubai of the United Arab Emirates has committed to buy 175 of its 737 Max planes and will have the rights to buy another 50.

Altogether, the 225 aircraft have a total value of $27 billion at list prices.

Boeing said it was the biggest ever order from the Middle East for single-aisle passenger planes.

The Boeing (BA) announcement came less than two hours after its arch rival, Airbus (EADSF), announced a massive order for 430 airliners worth roughly $50 billion at list prices.