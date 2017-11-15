Amazon is cutting prices at Whole Foods again

Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays.

The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples," including sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey.

If you're an Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) Prime member, you'll pay even less for turkey: Whole Foods slashed turkey prices to $1.99 per pound (compared to $2.49 for non-Prime members), or $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey ($3.49 for non-Prime members).

To redeem the discount, Amazon is offering a printable coupon only accessible to Prime members on its website.

"These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we're just getting started," Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said in a prepared statement. Whole Foods said this Prime-specific deal is a "sneak preview" for future exclusive deals.

Whole Foods also announced it is cutting prices on boneless skinless chicken breasts, shrimp, Russet potatoes, bagged salad mixes, broccoli, organic eggs and milk from Organic Valley, Applewood hot dogs, and Chobani and Fage yogurt.

It's the second time Amazon took the knife to Whole Foods' prices. The company slashed prices on nearly 500 grocery items in August, shortly after its $13.7 billion purchase closed. The cheaper prices led to a foot traffic spike at Whole Foods, with many new customers defecting from its rivals.