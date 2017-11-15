Steven Mnuchin's wife strikes a pose with a sheet of money

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, looks thrilled that her husband's signature made it onto the dollar bill.

Linton and Mnuchin posed with sheets of new $1 bills on Wednesday at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. The notes are the first to include Mnuchin's signature, along with that of U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza.

Linton faced criticism earlier this year when she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her stepping off a government plane. She showed off her designer wardrobe, then argued with a commenter who criticized her "getaway."

The photo kicked off an investigation into Mnuchin's use of government planes.

The Treasury Department's inspector general ultimately found no evidence of wrongdoing, but said the Trump administration had cut corners during the approval process for Mnuchin's trips.