Conservative radio host Mark Levin gets weekly Fox News show

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin is getting his own weekly program on Fox News, he told CNN in an interview Tuesday morning shortly before the network announced the news.

The show, which Levin said will be called "Life, Liberty & Levin," will launch in late February and will air Sundays at 10 p.m.

"I was approached and it was very enticing," Levin told CNN. "The format will be long-form interview, where we discuss philosophy, history, economics and the constitution as they relate to current events and the state of the nation."

Levin said the program would feature guests who are "not necessarily prominent people but people who are consequential in various fields."

Conservative news heavyweight Matt Drudge first broke the news of Levin's show on Twitter Tuesday morning. Drudge previously also broke the news that Laura Ingraham, herself a radio host and longtime Fox News contributor, would get her own show in September. Fox News formally announced Levin's show about within an hour of Drudge's tweet.

The show will fill a void in Fox News' Sunday primetime line up. The slot Levin is filling had been something of an afterthought for the network, which has been replaying its Sunday morning news show "Fox News Sunday" hosted by Chris Wallace at that time.

Levin, a former official in President Ronald Reagan's Justice Department, will continue to host his long-running daily syndicated radio program "The Mark Levin Show." Levin said he will also continue his show "Levin TV" on the conservative streaming channel CRTV. Saying both would continue, Levin joked that he "never sleeps" and already works seven days a week.

Levin has also written seven books, most recently "Rediscovering Americanism and the Tyranny of Progessivism," which was released earlier this year.

Drudge also reported in his Tuesday tweet that Levin recently met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. Levin confirmed the meetings, saying he had lunch with Pence and then stopped in to say hello to Trump.

"I had lunch with the vice president at his request just to say hi, and then I was invited to say hello to the president briefly, which is exactly what I did," Levin said.

In Fox's official announcement of the show, President of Programming Suzanne Scott said, "Mark's passion for the principles found in the Constitution and success in talk radio has made him a distinct figure in the media landscape. We look forward to adding this spirited program to our weekend lineup."

Levin added in a statement, "I am honored to join FOX News, a network I have enjoyed appearing on as a guest for quite some time. As a proud citizen of the United States, I am delighted to share the significance of American values with such a wide audience and look forward to engaging with important guests about crucial topics."