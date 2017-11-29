CNN fires staffer after complaints about behavior

CNN said Wednesday that Teddy Davis, a staff member on the Sunday morning program "State of the Union," has been dismissed due to unspecified complaints about his behavior.

The dismissal comes amid a nationwide reckoning over sexual harassment and abuse of power. Media companies have been under particular scrutiny.

"A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention," CNN said in a statement. "The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company."

A source with knowledge of the matter said that CNN's investigation had found that Davis had at times made colleagues uncomfortable.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Davis worked on the staff of "State of the Union" in CNN's Washington bureau. His title was senior producer.

Jake Tapper, the host of "State of the Union," addressed Davis's dismissal in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

"When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should," Tapper said. "Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN's action."

Davis did not respond to a request to comment for this story.