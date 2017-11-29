Trump warns 'major' North Korea sanctions coming soon

President Trump said he plans to impose further sanctions on North Korea after the rogue nation launched its most potent missile test yet.

"Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea," Trump said in a tweet Wednesday. "Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!"

Trump didn't provide further details on what sanctions were planned.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing that the administration wants "to do everything we can to put maximum pressure" on North Korea.

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

In an earlier interview with Fox News, she said a sanctions announcement by the Treasury Department would come "very shortly." A Treasury spokesman was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday.

Related: Trump confronts perilous North Korean test

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test Tuesday afternoon U.S. time. The nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, said following the test the country could now hit the entire U.S. with a nuclear weapon.

Trump has promised to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continues to threaten the U.S. or its allies.