Matt Lauer has apologized after he was fired from NBC News.

An employee at the network filed a complaint earlier this week against the former "Today" show anchor about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Lauer's full statement, as provided to CNN and read on the "Today" show on Thursday, is below:

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

Related: Matt Lauer says he is 'truly sorry'

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."