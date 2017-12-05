1. Fed vote: The Senate Banking Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to advance the nomination of Jerome Powell, President Trump's pick to lead the Federal Reserve.

If Powell is confirmed by the Senate panel, his nomination will advance to the Senate for a full vote.

Trump nominated Powell early last month to replace Janet Yellen when her four-year term as Fed chairwoman expires on February 3.

A Fed governor since 2012, Powell is seen as a non-controversial pick for the role.

2. The deal that wasn't: British Prime Minister Theresa May failed Monday to move Brexit negotiations with the European Union on to the critical issue of future trading arrangements.

May traveled to Brussels to outline arrangements that she hoped would convince the EU that hard barriers would not return to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The deal was scuttled after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May's minority government in Westminster, made its objections clear.

The episode underscores the fragile nature of the negotiations, which must be completed by March 2019. Many businesses are preparing to move jobs and investment out of the U.K. in early 2018 if trade talks haven't started.

The pound, which had gained on hopes of progress in the talks, dropped 0.7% against the dollar on Tuesday.

3. Movie merger: U.K. theater operator Cineworld has struck a deal to buy Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) for $3.6 billion.

The deal will give Cineworld access to the largest box office market in the world. The combined company will have more than 9,500 screens across Europe and the U.S.

Shares in Cineworld were off by less than 1% in London.

4. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures were mixed.

European markets were in positive territory. Britain's FTSE 100, which is stocked with exporters that love a weaker pound, added 0.3%.

Asian markets ended with losses. The Shanghai Composite was particularly hard hit, shedding nearly 2%.

5. Monday market recap: The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.2% on Monday, while the S&P 500 posted a small loss.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.1% in a session that saw tech stocks like Adobe (ADBE) and Nvidia (NVDA, Tech30) tumble.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

6. Earnings and economics: AutoZone (AZO) and Lands' End (LE) will publish earnings before the open, while Dave & Busters (PLAY) will follow after the close.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

7. Coming this week:

Wednesday -- H&R Block (HRB), American Eagle (AEO) earnings

Thursday -- DOJ vs. AT&T status conference

Friday -- Jobs report