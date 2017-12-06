Amazon Prime Video now available on Apple TV

A feud between two streaming rivals is easing up.

The Amazon Prime Video streaming app is now available for Apple TV.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said at the company's developer conference in June that Apple's streaming media player would support Amazon's video app by the end of this year.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime users will be able to more easily watch movies and TV shows directly on Apple TV, rather than using a workaround to mirror content from an iPhone or another Apple device via AirPlay.

Streaming devices allow people to use apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Prime on their TV. Most of the companies making these devices also have their own streaming services. The competition has led to a few standoffs.

Amazon's own streaming device, Fire TV ($70), competes directly with the pricier Apple TV ($149).

Amazon stopped selling Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices in 2015, a year after it launched Fire TV. But with the Apple and Amazon streaming rivalry coming to end, Apple TV hardware could eventually be available to buy on Amazon.

Support for the Apple TV Amazon Prime Video app came one day after Google (GOOG) announced it was removing YouTube support from both Fire TV and Echo Show, Amazon's smart speaker that features a touchscreen. Google pulled the service because Amazon doesn't sell its products, the company told CNN Tech.

Both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube are available on Roku, a streaming stick not manufactured by tech industry behemoths.

Staying out of the fray has been good for business. According to eMarketer, the Roku ($30) is the most popular streaming device in the U.S.

Heather Kelly contributed to this report