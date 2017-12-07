If the year's most popular apps are any indication, 2017 was all about showing off the best versions of ourselves.

Apple has unveiled its list of most downloaded iOS apps of the year, and topping the list is free custom emoji app Bitmoji.

The most popular paid app? Selfie editing tool Facetune ($3.99), which lets users touch-up photos.

Apple did not disclose how many times the apps have been downloaded.

Bitmoji soared to the top of the list, thanks to an integration with Snapchat. (Snapchat's parent company acquired Bitmoji last year for an unknown amount). The app lets users create a 2D emoji that looks and dresses like them. Bitmojis can be sent within the Snapchat app or via text message.

Users must download the Bitmoji app to use it with Snapchat.

Fittingly, the main Snapchat app took second place, despite a tough year on Wall Street that was attributed to slow user growth. Snapchat was the most downloaded app of 2016.

Google's (GOOG) YouTube took the number three spot this year, while Facebook's (FB) Messenger and Instagram placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Following Facetune in the paid apps category, Tabs & Chords ($2.99) -- a guide to learn how to play the guitar, bass and ukelele -- came in second. Calendar and scheduling app HotSchedules ($2.99) was the third most popular paid app.

In gaming, Super Mario Run was downloaded the most, followed by virtual pool game 8 Ball Pool and Snake vs. Block, a revamped version of the classic Snake game. Games Ballz and Word Cookies! came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Apple (AAPL) identified several app trends this year, including augmented reality apps and games introduced with iOS 11. For example, Ikea's app lets users preview virtual furniture in their real living room.

Apple also noticed an increase in real-time competitive gaming, such as live trivia game show app HQ. Apps focused on mental health and mindfulness, such as Calm, were also popular in 2017.