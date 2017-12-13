The nominations for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, and HBO's limited series "Big Little Lies" continued its seemingly unlimited run of accolades with four nominations.

Stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon all received nods for lead actress in a television movie or miniseries, joining "Feud: Bette & Joan" stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

The crime-drama film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" also nabbed four nominations, including best ensemble performance in a motion picture.

Frances McDormand, who stars in "Three Billboards," was nominated for lead actress in a movie, along with Judi Dench ("Victoria & Abdul"), Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water"), Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya") and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

"The Big Sick," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," and "Mudbound" joined "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in the best film ensemble performance category.

"The Big Sick" also earned star Holly Hunter a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, along with Mary J. Blige for "Mudbound," Hong Chau for "Downsizing," Allison Janney for "I, Tonya" and Laurie Metcalf for "Lady Bird."

It offered "The Big Sick" -- a critically acclaimed autobiographical comedy co-written by star Kumail Nanjiani with his wife Emily V. Gordon -- recognition the Hollywood Foreign Press failed to do at Monday's Golden Globe Award nominations.

Surprisingly, perhaps, the journalism drama "The Post" was not nominated for any SAG Awards.

The film from director Steven Spielberg, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, was thought to be a contender.

On the television side, "Black-ish," "Glow," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Orange is the New Black" and "Veep" were the nominees for best ensemble in a comedy series. "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "OITBNB" star Uzo Aduba, Alison Brie of "Glow" and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and "Grace and Frankie" were nominated for outstanding actress in comedy series.

The cast of NBC's "This Is Us" was the only team from a broadcast network show to be nominated for best ensemble in a drama series. They'll compete against the casts from Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," HBO's "Game of Thrones," and Netflix's "The Crown" and "Stranger Things."

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

Kristen Bell has signed on to be the show's first-ever host.

"This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken," executive producer Kathy Connell announced in a statement last week. "We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we're thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so."

The SAG Awards will be broadcast live simultaneously on TNT and TBS on January 21.

(TNT and TBS, like CNN, are owned by Time Warner.)