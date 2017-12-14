Disney buys 21st Century Fox: Who gets what

Disney is buying a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox.
The $52.4 billion deal will combine two of the biggest players in Hollywood.
Disney gets:
• 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000, Fox Searchlight movie and television studios
• Majority control (60%) of Hulu
• Several big movie franchises, including X-Men, Avatar and Deadpool
• Major TV franchises, including The Simpsons, This Is Us and Modern Family
• International media businesses, including 350 channels in 170 countries, Star India and 39% of the European pay-TV operator Sky
• FX and National Geographic Partners
• Fox's regional sports networks, including YES
• $13.7 billion of Fox's debt
• An estimated $2 billion in cost savings
• Bob Iger's contract extended through 2021
Fox gets:
• 25% of Disney shares
• $8.5 billion cash dividend from the spun-off company
Fox's spinoff company keeps:
• Fox broadcasting
• Fox News
• Fox Business News
• FS1 & FS2 sports networks
• Big Ten Network