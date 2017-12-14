Disney buys 21st Century Fox: Who gets what

Disney is buying a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox.

The $52.4 billion deal will combine two of the biggest players in Hollywood.

Disney gets:

• 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000, Fox Searchlight movie and television studios

• Majority control (60%) of Hulu

• Several big movie franchises, including X-Men, Avatar and Deadpool

• Major TV franchises, including The Simpsons, This Is Us and Modern Family

• International media businesses, including 350 channels in 170 countries, Star India and 39% of the European pay-TV operator Sky

• FX and National Geographic Partners

• Fox's regional sports networks, including YES

• $13.7 billion of Fox's debt

• An estimated $2 billion in cost savings

• Bob Iger's contract extended through 2021

Fox gets:

• 25% of Disney shares

• $8.5 billion cash dividend from the spun-off company

Fox's spinoff company keeps:

• Fox broadcasting

• Fox News

• Fox Business News

• FS1 & FS2 sports networks

• Big Ten Network