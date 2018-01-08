Golden Globes ratings down a tick for NBC despite powerful night

The 75th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday brought in 19 million viewers for NBC, a bit down from last year's telecast, which had 20 million viewers tuning in.

The key demo (18 to 49 years old) rating went down to 5.0 from last year's 5.6, according to numbers provided by the network. Last year's broadcast drew the second biggest audience for the show in a decade.

From a sea of attendees dressed in black to a rousing speech by Oprah Winfrey, there were no shortage of memorable moments from Sunday's three-hour-long event.

Winfrey became the first black woman to receive one of the Globes' most prestigious honors, the Cecil B. DeMille award, and she took the moment to address young girls who were watching her on stage.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey said. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

The speech fueled talk of a presidential run in 2020 for Winfrey, something that the media mogul is "actively thinking" about.

Despite a slight loss in viewership, the show received mostly positive reviews from TV critics and observers thanks to Winfrey's speech, its handling of the major gender issues sweeping through the industry and Seth Meyers, who hosted the Golden Globes for the first time.

"[Meyers] managed to find just the right tone for his quick opening monologue, which moved easily between smart (and appropriate) jokes about the sexual harassment allegations to the usual jests about the year's crop of nominees to a frequent recipient of his barbs, President Trump," wrote Kelly Lawler, an entertainment writer for USA Today.