'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' renewed for two new seasons

Samantha Bee will be on TV for the next presidential election.

TBS' "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" has been renewed for two new seasons, the network announced on Thursday. The renewal keeps Bee and her weekly late night show on the network for this year's midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.

"We were fortunate to start our show in an election year, and I'm so grateful TBS has picked us up for two more seasons which will see us through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season," Bee said in a statement. "It's promising to be a real s**tshow and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it."

Bee has made a name for herself as one of the few female hosts in late night and by being one of President Trump's harshest critics.

Bee has interviewed President Barack Obama and TV personality Glenn Beck on the show. She also hosted "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" in April.

"Full Frontal" averages 4 million viewers per episode across TBS' various platforms including more than 250 million YouTube views, the network said.

"No one does political comedy like 'Full Frontal;' a two-season pickup is an obvious decision," Thom Hinkle, TBS' executive vice president of original programming said in a statement.

Bee joins other late night hosts who have been critical of the president like John Oliver, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher and Seth Meyers who have been signed through the 2020 election.

(TBS, like CNN, is owned by Time Warner.)