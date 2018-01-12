Colbert, Kimmel and late night tackle Trump's 'shithole countries' remark

Hosts like Jimmy Kimmel have dealt with many bizarre moments from the Trump White House. Yet, late night hosts on Thursday night seemed more perplexed than usual while discussing the president's latest comments regarding people from what he called "shithole countries."

"Before I share what specifically he said, I would like you to keep in mind this is an actual quote from the actual president of the United States," Kimmel said while opening his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC.

Kimmel added that it really is "unfathomable" and "you just can't believe that this is the guy running our country."

"So anyway thanks Vlad Putin," Kimmel said. "You really got us good."

President Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from "shithole countries," sources told CNN on Thursday.

One of the sources briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers confirmed Trump asked, "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"

On CBS' "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert explained why Trump's comments were wrong."Sir, they're not 'shithole countries,'" Colbert explained to his audience. "For one, Donald Trump isn't their president," Colbert said.

On NBC's "Late Night," host Seth Meyers needed a moment to completely take in Trump's latest remark.

"During an immigration discussion today, President Trump reportedly asked lawmakers, 'Why are we having all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?' This brings us to a new segment titled, 'Seth has to walk away for a minute," the host said.

This was followed by a few moments of Meyers walking around his desk shaking his head and talking to himself in utter confusion.

Comedy Central's Trevor Noah attempted to break the news to his audience.

"I don't know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist," the "Daily Show" host said on Thursday night's show.

Noah, who is from South Africa, went on to say that he was personally offended by Trump's comments as "someone from 'South Shithole'."

Tonight at 11/10c, as someone from South Shithole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president's remarks. pic.twitter.com/4dTaMapmSG — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 12, 2018

"Not only does he think that brown countries are 'shitholes,' he thinks we're never going to know what he said?" Noah told his audience. "I mean, don't get me wrong, it might take us a few weeks, but as soon as the news donkey reaches our village, we'll be so mad! So mad!"