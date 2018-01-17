Apple just made a lofty promise to the American economy.

The company said in a press release Wednesday that it plans to create 20,000 jobs and invest $30 billion in U.S. facilities over the next five years.

Apple also informed employees worldwide on Wednesday that they would receive a $2,500 stock bonus in response to new U.S. tax rules, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bloomberg, which reported the news earlier, said the bonus would be available to employees below a certain senior level.

Apple employs about 123,000 full-time workers around the world. About 84,000 of those employees are based in the United States.

The new tax code will also mean Uncle Sam is about to get a big payday from Apple.

Companies like Apple can no longer avoid paying taxes on past international profits by keeping the money outside the United States. They must pay tax whether they bring this cash back to the country or not.

Apple said Wednesday it will make $38 billion in repatriation tax payments.

"A payment of that size would likely be the largest of its kind ever made," the press release says.

The company also said Wednesday that it's planning a $30 billion investment in its facilities across the United States, adding 20,000 more jobs at existing offices and a new campus in a yet-to-be-disclosed location. The campus will "initially house technical support for customers," according to the press release. Apple declined to say more about the planned campus and said more information will be disclosed later this year.

Campuses generally refer to a sprawling facility where Apple employees -- working on everything from engineering to customer service -- report for duty. The company currently has two such locations: one in Silicon Valley and another in Austin, Texas.

At least $10 billion will go toward building new data centers -- massive computer warehouses that store information to support services like Apple's Siri, iMessage and Apple Music, the company said.

Apple already has data centers in seven states. In August, the company announced plans to open a data center in Des Moines, Iowa that would cost $1.3 billion and create 550 construction and operations jobs.

CEO Tim Cook also tweeted images Wednesday of a groundbreaking ceremony for a data center in Reno, Nevada.

Apple claims these new investments combined with its "current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers" will add about $350 billion to the U.S. economy over the next five years.

--CNNMoney's Alanna Petroff contributed to this report.