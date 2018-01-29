1. Stock market overview: U.S. stock futures were a bit sluggish Monday after major indexes hit fresh record highs last week.

Asian markets closed with mixed results, and European markets also struggled to find direction.

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rose by more than 2% over the past week to hit all-time highs.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

2. Watching Wynn: Investors are closely monitoring shares in casino firms Wynn Macau (WYNMY) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Shares in Wynn Resorts plunged more than 10% Friday after a Wall Street Journal story detailed numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against founder and CEO Steve Wynn.

Wynn denied the charges in the Journal story.

"The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," he said in a statement that the company sent to CNN.

On Monday, Wynn Macau stock fell 6.5% in Hong Kong.

The board of directors of Wynn Resorts has formed a special committee to investigate the allegations. Wynn resigned his position as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee on Saturday.

3. NAFTA talks: American, Mexican and Canadian officials are meeting Monday in a bid to move ahead on renegotiating NAFTA, a free trade deal between the three countries.

Round six of the talks is scheduled to conclude today. Little progress has been made through the first five rounds.

President Trump has threatened to withdraw from NAFTA if negotiations do not yield a good deal for the U.S.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

4. Coming this week:

Monday -- Lockheed Martin (LMT) earnings

Tuesday -- State of the Union; Harley-Davidson (HOG), McDonald's (MCD), Aetna (AET), Pfizer (PFE) and Electronic Arts (EA) earnings

Wednesday -- Anthem (ANTX), AT&T (T), Microsoft (MSFT), eBay (EBAY), PayPal (PYPL), Mondelez (MDLZ) and Facebook (FB) earnings

Thursday -- Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Time Warner (TWX), Hershey (HSY), UPS (UPS), MasterCard (MA), Visa (V), Mattel (MAT), DowDuPont (DWDP) and ConocoPhillips (COP)earnings

Friday -- U.S. monthly jobs report