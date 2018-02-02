Super Bowl tickets up 31% over last year

The New England Patriots are looking for a sixth title on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. That would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins.

Haven't bought your ticket yet? The cheapest ones left cost nearly $3,000, according to StubHub.

Tickets on the site were up 31% compared to the cost of last year's Super Bowl two days out.

The average cost of attendance for Sunday's game is also up over last year from $3,967 to $5,309 on StubHub.

This year's tickets are the second most expensive ever. Only tickets to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 cost more. That year the average was an astronomical $9,500. But prices were out of whack because rampant ticket speculation by resellers inflated prices.

Related: If there are protests, NBC will show kneeling players

The increased prices aren't unique to StubHub. It's expensive on other sites that list resale prices.

On TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket costs $3,210. TicketCity had seats available in the uppermost level for $2,814.

These prices will likely fall as the game gets closer.