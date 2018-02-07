Dow climbs 250 points as rebound gathers steam

Greed is making a comeback on Wall Street.

The Dow rose about 250 points on Wednesday afternoon as the rebound from recent market turmoil gathered steam.

The extreme fear that sent stocks plunging in recent days has mostly faded. Combined with Tuesday's 567-point leap, the Dow has now spiked more than 800 points in just two days. The S&P 500 has rallied over 2%, putting it on track for its best day since at least November 2016.

The powerful bounce has given hope to the bulls that the market has begun to find a bottom after extreme selling in recent days.

Despite the recent market slump, analysts believe the fundamental backdrop looks solid. Corporate earnings have never been higher and U.S. and global economic growth has gathered momentum.

"We believe the recent sell-off is a correction rather than the start of a bear market," Pierre Blanchet, head of multi asset strategy at HSBC, wrote in a report on Wednesday.

The market does continue to swing in wide ranges. Dow futures signaled sharp losses on Wednesday morning before the index opened down 127 points. Between its peak and low point, the index has swung more than 500 points.

Overseas market jitters mostly eased after plunging earlier this week. Asian stocks closed mixed overnight, and European indexes were mostly higher.

"Global markets are breathing a huge sigh of relief after a late rally in U.S. stocks yesterday," currency analysts at ING wrote in a report on Wednesday.

The VIX (VIX) volatility index, which exploded higher on Monday, has cooled off significantly. The VIX fell about 25% on Wednesday.

The question now is whether "this draws a line under the recent stock market correction or whether this is merely a dead cat bounce," analysts wrote.

Investors will keep a close eye on the bond market. Heavy selling in the U.S. Treasury market caused the 10-year yield to spike to 2.85% last week, worrying Wall Street about inflation and faster rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Higher bond yields also make stocks look less attractive by comparison.

The 10-year Treasury yield has receded in recent days and is trading around 2.80% on Wednesday.