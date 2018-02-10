10 shocking facts about the stock market this week

It was a roller coaster week for the stock market. Here are 10 stunning facts you should know.

The worst point decline ever

On Monday, the Dow fell 1,175 points, or 4.6%. It was by far the worst point decline ever. The previous record was 777 points on September 29, 2008.

The percentage decline on Thursday, 4.2%, wasn't nearly as bad as during the scary days of the 2008 financial crisis.

The second-worst point decline ever

Just a few days later, on Thursday, the Dow closed down 1,033 points — not quite as bad as Monday's close, but still only the second 1,000-point decline in the Dow's history.

2,400 points lost in two weeks

Over the course of just two weeks, the Dow lost 2,400 points, or 9%.

Worst intraday point decline ever

At its lowest point on Monday, the Dow was down 1,597 points. That was the worst intraday decline in history.

The previous record was 1,089.42 set on August 24, 2015.

On Thursday, the Dow fell 1,044 points at its lowest point.

Biggest volatility spike

The VIX volatility index, which tracks short-term market turbulence, jumped 116% on Monday — the highest daily percentage increase on record. It's the biggest move since February 2007, when the index rose 64%.

The rise in volatility was extremely sudden. The VIX touched an all-time intraday low of 8.56 on January 4.

The index was created in 1990.

First stock market correction in two years

On Thursday, the Dow and S&P 500 closed in a correction — at least 10% off its record high, which was just two weeks ago — for the first time in two years.

Highest 10-year Treasury yield in four years

On Thursday, the yield hit a four-year high of 2.88%.

That figure is significant because the bond market serves as a good indicator of fears about inflation.

Worst week for the Dow since 2016

The Dow fell 5.2% this week, the worst since January 2016.

Worst week for the S&P 500 since 2016

The S&P 500 was down 5.2% this week. It also hasn't lost that much in a week since 2016.

S&P lost $2.2 trillion since January high

The S&P 500 has lost about $2.2 trillion in market value since its record high on January 26, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

-- CNNMoney's Matt Egan contributed reporting to this story.