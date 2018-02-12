1. Global stock market overview: Last week was a stomach-churning experience for investors. Good news: This week is off to a better start.

U.S. stock futures were higher on Monday, with major indexes rising by roughly 1%.

European stocks advanced in early trade, with most markets notching gains between 1% and 2%. Most Asian indexes rallied.

2. The Trump infrastructure plan: The White House plans to release its infrastructure proposal on Monday.

President Trump has repeatedly said he wants $1 trillion to go toward repairing and upgrading U.S. infrastructure. He raised the target during the State of the Union. The plan is to combine $200 billion in federal funds with state, local government and private money to reach a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package.

Investors and economists are seeking clarity on how the plan would work.

The White House is also scheduled to release the president's budget proposal on Monday.

3. Earnings: Loews (L) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the parent company of Burger King, will release earnings before the open.

Shares in Heineken (HEINY) were 3% lower after the European brewer published disappointing results.

Many other food and drinks companies will be releasing earnings later this week, including Pepsi (PEP) on Tuesday, and Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) and Molson Coors (TAP) on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola (CCE), Campbell Soup (CPB), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Smucker (SJM) will publish results on Friday.

4. Tech put on notice: Unilever (UL) is threatening to pull billions of dollars in advertising from digital platforms that it says have become a "swamp" of fake news, racism, sexism and extremism.

The forceful warning to digital platforms such as Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) will be delivered at an advertising conference in California on Monday.

"We cannot continue to prop up a digital supply chain ... which at times is little better than a swamp in terms of its transparency," Unilever marketing boss Keith Weed will say.

5. Barclays charge: The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office has filed a charge of "unlawful financial assistance" against Barclays Bank over loans with Qatar during the global financial crisis.

Last summer, the agency brought charges against parent company Barclays PLC (BCS) and four executives over the issue.

"Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC intend to defend the respective charges brought against them," the company said in a statement.

6. Coming this week

Monday — Restaurant Brands (QSR) earnings; White House infrastructure and budget plans

Tuesday — Earnings from Pepsi (PEP), Under Armour (UA) and MetLife (MET)

Wednesday — Earnings from Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS), Molson Coors (TAP), Cisco (CSCO), Hilton (HLT), Marriott (MAR) and TripAdvisor (TRIP); U.S. retail sales and inflation index

Thursday — CBS (CBS) earnings

Friday — Earnings from Coca-Cola (KO), Campbell Soup (CPB), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Smucker (SJM), Newell Brands (NWL) and Deere (DE)