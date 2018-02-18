Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has been hired by NBC to serve as a correspondent for the remainder of the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The new role will include work on TV, digital and social media, according to CNN contributor Christine Brennan, who first reported the news for USA Today. Compensation details weren't immediately available.

Rippon, 28, is one of the first openly gay U.S. athletes to compete. The figure skater won bronze in the team skating event.

He has made headlines for his criticisms of Vice President Mike Pence, and the politician's track record on LGBTQ issues. Rippon turned down a meeting with Pence, according to a USA Today report, and has said he will not visit the White House for a celebration.

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allowed businesses to refuse service to gay and lesbian customers. Pence later signed an amendment that prevented the law from discriminating against LGBTQ customers.

Pence attended the Games in Pyeongchang and tweeted at Rippon saying that "we are FOR YOU. Don't let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold."

After the Opening Ceremony at the Games, Rippon appeared in a photo posted to Instagram by slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy and Rippon are the first openly gay U.S. athletes to compete in the Games.

The photo showed them hugging with the caption: "I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy! Eat your heart out, Pence."

Rippon told reporters at a press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Tuesday that he "can't tone it down. I'm being me and being myself."

He added: "As an athlete I use this platform to my advantage. I think it's giving my skating a greater purpose."

Rippon was an alternate for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and didn't make the team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

His rise to stardom during Pyeongchang has also been bolstered by his personality and social media presence. He's received tweets of support from the likes of Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Chastain.

NBC is known for hiring Olympians to add to its coverage. This year of the record 89 correspondents NBC has covering the Games, at least 18 are former Olympians. Some of the big names on NBC's roster are Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Bode Miller, Kristi Yamaguchi and Apolo Ohno.