Kroger won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, said it will stop selling guns and ammunition to customers who are younger than 21 years old. It's the third major retailer in two days to impose new age restrictions on sales.

Kroger (KR) sells weapons and ammunition at 46 Fred Meyer stores located four western states. Those stores sell general merchandise. The Kroger grocery stores do not sell weapons.

The company joins Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, and Walmart (WMT), the nation's largest retailer, which both announced age limit restrictions on Wednesday.

"In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we've taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales," Kroger said in a statement. "Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers."

The company said that it has stopped selling "assault-style rifles" at its Oregon, Washington and Idaho stores several years ago, and that it will no longer accept any special orders for those weapons at its stores in Alaska.