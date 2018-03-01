REI halts orders from Vista Outdoor over its response to Parkland shooting

REI, a retailer that sells outdoor apparel and supplies, is stopping its relationship with Vista Outdoor after the company failed to issue a statement following a mass shooting in Florida.

"This morning we learned that Vista does not plan to make a public statement that outlines a clear plan of action," the company said Thursday. "As a result, we have decided to place a hold on future orders of products that Vista sells through REI while we assess how Vista proceeds."

Vista's portfolio spans at least 50 brands, including Savage Arms — which produces firearms. While REI doesn't sell guns, the retailer carries products from a number of companies owned by Vista (VSTO), such as Camelbak and Bell.

REI said it has been in "active discussions" with Vista this week. Vista did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A number of retailers have made changes in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, which left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For instance, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) — the nation's largest sporting-goods retailer — said on Wednesday that it will stop selling assault-style weapons.

The company plans to raise the minimum age for all of its gun sales to 21.

Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) will also only sell guns and ammunition to people over the age of 21.

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, sells weapons and ammunition at 45 Fred Meyer stores.

Walmart stopped selling assault-style rifles in 2015. The company said on Wednesday that it decided to review its firearm sales policy "in light of recent events."

Retailers aren't the only ones taking action.

The giant investment management company BlackRock (BLK) "will be engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events," spokesperson Ed Sweeney said in a statement last week.

BlackRock is the second-largest shareholder in Vista.

And about a dozen companies have cut ties with the NRA in response to a boycott campaign.

In their statement, REI applauded Dick's and Walmart for their leadership.

"It is the job of companies that manufacture and sell guns and ammunition to work towards common sense solutions that prevent the type of violence that happened in Florida," REI said.

— CNN's Chris Isidore, Jackie Wattles and Aaron Smith contributed to this report.