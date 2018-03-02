Trade war fears: Stocks drop sharply at the open

President Trump says trade wars are good. Wall Street disagrees.

The Dow dropped more than 350 points at the open on Friday after shedding 420 points on Thursday. The Nasdaq sank 1%, and the S&P 500 declined almost 1%.

The sell-off began after Trump announced that his administration would impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum. It was not immediately clear whether some countries would be excluded from the tariffs.

"Markets hate uncertainty, and we still don't know exactly who and by how much these tariffs will impact trade," said Ryan Detrick, chief senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

On Friday, Trump escalated concerns about a full-blown trade fight by tweeting that "trade wars are good, and easy to win."

When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Trump's announcement investors off guard and raised fears about a tit-for-tat retaliation from China and other major US trading partners.

Tom Essaye, the founder of the investment research firm Sevens Report, predicted that the market volatility will be "extended" in the short term.

Top American trading partners, including Canada, Germany, the European Union and Australia, all slammed the decision Thursday and Friday.

Investors are also worried about rising prices hurting the economy.

Costs could soar for American companies that rely heavily on aluminum and steel produced overseas, such as auto and plane manufacturers and construction. Imports make up about a third of the steel American businesses use every year, and more than 90% of aluminum used here.

Shares of Boeing (BA) and General Motors (GM) dropped for a second day Friday. Ford (F) also opened lower. All three fell on Thursday.

If the tariffs bring higher steel and aluminum, companies that rely on them may pass off some of those costs to consumers. That raises the possibility inflation will creep up.

The tariffs caused yields on U.S. bonds to fall on Thursday as investors sought a haven from volatile stocks. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. The 10-year Treasury was back up slightly Friday, to 2.83%.

At least two corners of the stock market cheered Trump's tariff announcement. U.S. Steel (X) and AK Steel (AKS) soared 6% and 10%, respectively, on Thursday.

Century Aluminum (CENX) spiked 7% Thursday.